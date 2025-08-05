Japan Parliament Ends 5-Day Extra Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, ended a five-day extraordinary session on Tuesday.

The main objective of the parliamentary session was to appoint the president and vice president of the House of Councillors following last month's election for the upper chamber of the Diet.

The budget committees of both parliamentary chambers hosted intensive deliberations on a Japan-U.S. tariff deal. The full-scale verbal battle between the ruling and opposition parties, however, was put off until the next extraordinary parliamentary session, expected to be held in autumn.

Despite the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito not holding the majority in either of the Diet chambers, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan decided to forgo submitting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet.

Ishiba, who heads the LDP, took part in the intensive deliberations held at the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, on Monday and at the Upper House on Tuesday.

