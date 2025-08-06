Mazda Swings to Net Loss in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Mazda Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it swung to a net loss in the April-June period, hit by U.S. President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs and a stronger yen.

The Japanese automaker posted a consolidated net loss of 42.1 billion yen for the three months, the first loss for the fiscal first quarter since 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the same quarter of 2024, the company reported a profit of 49.8 billion yen.

The company posted an operating loss of 46.1 billion yen, compared with the year-before profit of 50.3 billion yen, as the tariffs cost it 69.7 billion yen.

A 15 pct U.S. tariff on automobiles is an “extremely heavy burden on corporate finances,” Mazda President and CEO Masahiro Moro told a press conference.

The automaker’s sales decreased 8.8 pct to 1,099.7 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]