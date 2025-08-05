Japan PM Ishiba Hints at Possible Supplementary Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday indicated the possibility of the government compiling a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year to finance steps for dealing with tariff measures of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

During intensive deliberations on the recently reached Japan-U.S. tariff deal at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japanese parliament, Ishiba also said that he will consider publishing a "fact sheet" detailing the bilateral agreement to allay public concerns.

Responding to a call for the compilation of a fiscal 2025 supplementary budget from Kyoko Murata of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Ishiba said that the government "needs to appropriately deal with the matter, including in terms of the timing and size, based on discussions by political parties."

Toshiharu Furukawa, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief in the Upper House, called on the government to support industries through a supplementary budget.

The prime minister replied that he wants to provide "very detailed support so that businesses don't face financing difficulties."

