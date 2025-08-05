Japan, Britain, U.S., Others Kick Off Joint Drill in Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force said Tuesday that it has started a joint exercise in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines with navies from Britain, the United States, Australia, Spain and Norway.

The drill is held in line with the dispatch of an aircraft carrier strike group led by the British Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales to the Indo-Pacific region, according to the MSDF.

The MSDF said that it is currently arranging exercises involving British and U.S. F-35B stealth fighters landing on and taking off from the MSDF's destroyer Kaga, which is undergoing work to become a de facto aircraft carrier. An antisubmarine warfare exercise is also planned, with an MSDF submarine acting as a mock enemy.

The nine-day drill through Aug. 12 is viewed as a warning against China's maritime expansion. In February, the MSDF conducted the Pacific Steller joint exercise with U.S. and French aircraft carriers.

The latest drill is also joined by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington of the United States and a destroyer from the Royal Australian Navy, as well as frigates from the Spanish and Norwegian navies that are accompanying the British strike group.

