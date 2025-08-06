TechnoPro to Go Private

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--TechnoPro Holdings Inc., a Japanese engineer staffing company, said Tuesday that it is considering going private.

Blackstone Inc., a U.S. investment firm, is expected to launch a 500-billion-yen tender offer for TechnoPro, people familiar with the matter said.

TechnoPro has over 28,000 engineers and researchers for dispatches to major manufacturing firms. It posted 219.2 billion yen in consolidated revenue in the year ended in June last year.

