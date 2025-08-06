Ishiba Says He Is Considering How, When to Express View on WWII

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday that he is carefully considering how and when to express his view on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"I'd like to think about how to prevent war," based on the 50th, 60th and 70th anniversary statements, Ishiba said at a press conference during a trip to Hiroshima, western Japan.

He has already abandoned plans to release a prime minister's statement, which requires cabinet approval, or issue his personal message on Aug. 15, which marks the anniversary of Japan's surrender in the war, or Sept. 2, when Japan signed a formal surrender 80 years ago.

Asked about his future course of action following his ruling camp's defeat in last month's parliamentary election, he merely said, "I'll respond appropriately, quickly and accurately" to challenges related to the Japan-U.S. trade agreement.

"It's much more difficult to execute (an agreement) than (striking) an agreement," he said. "It's extremely important to address concerns appropriately."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]