U.S. Initially Estimated Hiroshima Bombing Victims at 100,000

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Declassified official U.S. documents showed Tuesday that the U.S. military estimated two days after its Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima that at least 100,000 people died as a result of the bombing.

The documents were released by the George Washington University's National Security Archive in Washington.

One of the documents, titled "Hiroshima Mission" and created by the U.S. Army Air Forces, said that the heart of the city of Hiroshima was so completely devastated by the atomic bombing that "not even debris of buildings was left," adding that it seemed as though the area had "never existed."

"The most conservative estimate here is that at least 100,000 of Hiroshima's inhabitants had been needlessly sacrificed by their military leaders," the document, dated Aug. 8, 1945, said.

The city of Hiroshima estimates that about 140,000 people died after the atomic bombing by the end of 1945.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]