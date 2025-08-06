Hiroshima Hibakusha Pray for Nuke Free World on 80th Anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Many hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and bereaved family members visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Wednesday, the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city, renewing their vows to abolish nuclear weapons.

Even before the crack of dawn, many people visited the park's Cenotaph for the Atomic Bomb Victims to quietly put their hands together in prayer.

A 94-year-old from Hiroshima lost six family members to the atomic bomb dropped on the city on Aug. 6, 1945, when he was 14 years old. He was the only survivor in his family, as he had been sent to the city's suburbs for a student mobilization assignment at the time.

"It was hard for me being all alone," he said. "I wanted to join my parents."

When he returned home after his assignment, he saw many people lying in the river. "I want a world without nuclear weapons because I don't want young people to experience what I went through," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]