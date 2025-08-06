Major Japanese Firms Agree 5.39 Pct Pay Hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese firms agreed to increase monthly pay through pay scale hikes and regular raises by 5.39 pct, or 19,195 yen, on average in "shunto" spring labor-management wage negotiations in 2025, a final tally by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, showed Wednesday.

The hike rate hit 5 pct for the second straight year and was the second biggest, after last year's 5.58 pct, since comparable data became available in 1976.

This is the first time since 1990-1991 that the rate of increase reached 5 pct for two consecutive years.

The tally covered 139 companies in 19 sectors.

"Strong momentum for wage hikes continued and took root," a Keidanren official said. "Discussions were made between employee and employer sides to secure human resources amid high prices."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]