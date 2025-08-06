Japan to Invest in U.S. Based on Bilateral Consultations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan is set to make investments in the United States under the trade agreement reached last month through bilateral consultations, rather than solely in response to U.S. demands, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi suggested Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Japan is slated to invest up to 550 billion dollars in the United States.

"As the U.S. side is expected to propose various investment project candidates to the Japanese side, we want to hold further discussions to organize such projects in strategic areas such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals," the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference.

Hayashi declined to comment directly on U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs gradually on imported drugs to 250 pct. Instead, Hayashi said it has been agreed that Japan will not be treated worse than other countries if the United States imposes additional tariffs on imported drugs.

"Both Japan and the United States will work steadily to fulfill the agreement," he said.

