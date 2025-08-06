Improper Pricing Suspected at Dunlop Tyre Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Dunlop Tyre Japan Ltd. allegedly engaged in improper pricing for its tires sold at automotive accessory mass retailers and other stores, it has been learned.

The Fair Trade Commission approved a corrective plan submitted by the Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. unit based on an administrative procedure under the antimonopoly law, and stopped short of recognizing Dunlop Tyre Japan's violation of the legislation over the practice.

The case involved Dunlop Tyre Japan's Synchro Weather brand all-weather tires, whose advertisements feature Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani.

From last October to April this year, the company requested mass retailers and other shops to sell Synchro Weather tires at suggested retail prices and refrain from offering free delivery, according to the FTC.

Specifically, Dunlop Tyre Japan asked them to make sure that the tires are sold at between around 20,000 and 60,000 yen, depending on the size.

