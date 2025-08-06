Hibakusha Groups Call on Japan to Attend Nuke Ban Treaty Meetings

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Seven groups of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima Prefecture on Wednesday urged Japan to attend meetings of signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as an observer.

In a written request submitted to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at a meeting in the city of Hiroshima, the prefecture's capital, on the day, the hibakusha groups said the treaty is the only viable platform for promoting nuclear disarmament.

"Japan is the only country that can tell the world about the horrors of atomic bombs," Ishiba said, adding, "We must create a world without nuclear weapons."

He also voiced his hope to create more opportunities for talks with hibakusha groups. Wednesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

In talks with reporters after the meeting, Toshiyuki Mimaki, who heads one of the seven hibakusha groups, showed expectations for Ishiba to make a decision on Japan's participation in treaty meetings as an observer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]