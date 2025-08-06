Taiwan Attends Hiroshima Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan attended an annual peace ceremony in Hiroshima for the first time on Wednesday, the 80th anniversary of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city.

After the ceremony, Lee Yi-yang, Taiwanese de facto ambassador to Japan, told reporters that Taiwan wants to attend the ceremony hosted by the city every year.

When the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima 80 years ago, some Taiwanese people who had moved from Taiwan under Japanese rule to Hiroshima for work, studies and other purposes were exposed to the bomb.

Expressing his sympathy to Taiwanese hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, Lee, who heads the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, Taiwan's de facto embassy in the country, said that there are no winners in war.

He also said he will continue to call on people to learn from history and remember the importance of peace.

