Toyota Affiliate Launches Sports Car Subscription Service

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Kinto Corp., a car leasing affiliate of Toyota Motor Corp., on Wednesday announced the launch of a subscription service featuring sports cars, targeting motor sports enthusiasts.

Available for the service are two units of the GR 86, offered at 148,000 yen per month, two units of the GR Yaris, at 178,000 yen, and one unit of the GR Supra, at 208,000 yen. The charges include insurance and maintenance fees. Each vehicle requires an application fee, and the maximum subscription period is two years.

A lottery for subscription service applications began Wednesday.

Kinto will also offer the three vehicle models for rental service, with fees starting at 30,000 yen per eight hours.

In addition, the company will provide driving experiences using three models--the GR Yaris, the Toyota 86 and the Vitz--at circuits in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and hold events in which participants can receive driving lessons from professional drivers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]