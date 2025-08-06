Max Vote-Value Gap Rises to 2.103 Times for Japan Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--An estimate by Jiji Press has found that vote-value disparities between single-seat constituencies for Japan’s House of Representatives reached up to 2.103 times based on the country’s population data for this year, up from the maximum gap of 2.080 times in 2024.

The maximum disparity for the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, this year was logged between the No. 5 district in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka and the No. 1 district in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan.

The Fukuoka district had the largest population, at 548,818, out of the 289 Lower House constituencies across the country, while the Tottori district had the least population, at 261,018. The population figures are based on the basic resident registry data as of Jan. 1 released by the internal affairs ministry Wednesday.

A disparity of two times or more in vote value could be ruled unconstitutional by a court.

To reduce Lower House vote-value disparities, a rezoning was implemented based on the so-called Adams method, which is said to reflect population differences relatively accurately, following a revision of the public offices election law in 2022.

