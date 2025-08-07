Honda Raises Earnings Forecast on Smaller U.S. Tariff Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. has revised up its group earnings forecast for fiscal 2025, expecting a smaller impact from U.S. auto tariffs following a trade agreement reached between Tokyo and Washington last month.

For the year through next March, the major Japanese automaker on Wednesday raised its net profit forecast from 250 billion yen to 420 billion yen, still down 49.8 pct from the previous year.

Honda raised its sales forecast to 21.1 trillion yen from 20.3 trillion yen and its operating profit projection to 700 billion yen from 500 billion yen.

The company now expects the U.S. tariffs to lower its operating profit by 450 billion yen, against its previous projection of 650 billion yen. It kept its global automobile sales forecast unchanged at about 3.62 million units.

Honda Managing Executive Officer Eiji Fujimura told a press conference that the company will address high U.S. tariffs by expanding production in the United States, including by increasing the operating rate of its U.S. plants.

