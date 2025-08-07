Norinchukin Bank Returns to Profit in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Norinchukin Bank said on Wednesday that it swung to profitability in April-June after reporting a massive net loss a year before due to losses on foreign bond investment.

The Japanese lender posted a consolidated net profit of 58,299 million yen for the latest fiscal first quarter, an improvement from the year-before loss of 412,722 million yen.

The turnaround came after the central bank for agricultural financial institutions across the country boosted its capital and reshuffled investment portfolios in the year ended last March.

For the full year ending in March 2026, Norinchukin Bank projects a net profit of around 30 billion to 70 billion yen.

In the previous year, the lender logged a record net loss of 1,807.8 billion yen as it faced widening latent losses on U.S. and European government bond holdings because of higher interest rates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]