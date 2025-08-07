Nagano Gov. Abe Set to Head National Governors' Association

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Nagano Governor Shuichi Abe is set to become the next head of Japan's National Governors' Association, after no other candidates emerged by Thursday's deadline.

Abe, 64, was endorsed by 15 of the nation's 47 governors, according to the association's secretariat.

Abe will be officially appointed at a meeting of the association on Aug. 26. His two-year term will begin on Sept. 3. He is the first Nagano governor to become the association's president.

The current association head, Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai, will step down after completing his first term.

A native of Tokyo, Abe joined the Ministry of Home Affairs, now the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, in 1984. In 2010, he was first elected governor of the central prefecture after serving as vice governor. He is currently in his fourth term and serves as a vice president of the association.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]