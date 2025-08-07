Akazawa Urges U.S. to Cut Auto Tariff Early

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa urged the United States to cut its automotive tariff at an early date, during a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Wednesday.

Washington agreed to lower its levy on vehicles and auto parts imported from Japan to 15 pct from 27.5 pct under its trade deal struck with Tokyo last month.

During the 90-minute meeting with Lutnick, Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator for tariff talks with the United States, urged the U.S. side to issue an executive order at an early date to cut the tariff as agreed under the deal. "We asked them to take necessary measures to promptly implement the agreement," he said.

Under the deal, the United States also agreed to set its blanket reciprocal tariffs on Japanese imports at 15 pct. Akazawa also urged Lutnick to put the agreement in place swiftly.

The ministers confirmed the importance of working to benefit both countries under the Japan-U.S. agreement, the Japanese government said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]