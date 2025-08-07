Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Go into Effect

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs on trading partners, including a 15 pct levy on Japanese imports, went into effect on Thursday.

The 15 pct tariff on Japan is lower than the 24 pct announced by Trump in April, but higher than the initial 10 pct baseline levy.

The Trump administration has agreed not to impose the reciprocal tariff on Japanese goods that are already subject to a tariff of 15 pct or higher while setting the tariff rate at 15 pct on items with a levy of less than 15 pct.

But that agreement is not mentioned in a document released by the U.S. government Wednesday.

The tariff on Japanese beef will rise to 41 pct from 26.4 pct, a Japanese government official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]