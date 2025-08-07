Police Admit "Serious Mistake" over Ohkawara Kakohki Probe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department admitted in a report released Thursday that it committed a "serious mistake" during its investigation into Ohkawara Kakohki Co., which resulted in false accusations against executives of the machinery maker.

In the report, the MPD stated that the chain of command in the investigation by its Public Security Bureau was "dysfunctional, leading to a serious mistake."

According to the report, information unfavorable for building a case was not shared with senior MPD officials, and such officials merely rubber-stamped the investigation procedures.

The bureau "lacked fundamental investigative principles as an organization," the report pointed out.

"We caused significant stress and hardship" to people including Ohkawara Kakohki President Masaaki Okawara, 76, and two other company executives who were arrested, MPD Superintendent-General Yuji Sakoda told a news conference Thursday. "We deeply apologize."

