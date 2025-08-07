Japan Govt Workers to Get 3.6 Pct More in Monthly Pay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Personnel Authority on Thursday recommended raising the monthly salary of government employees by 3.62 pct on average for fiscal 2025, which began in April, pushing the rate of increase above 3 pct for the first time in 34 years.

The agency also called on the government to raise bonuses to an equivalent of 4.65 months' salary, up 0.05 month.

The recommendation, submitted to the Diet, the country's parliament, and the cabinet, marked the fourth consecutive year of increase in both monthly salaries and bonuses.

The agency issued the recommendation after its survey found that government employees receive 15,014 yen less in monthly pay and 0.05 month less in bonuses than private-sector workers on average. Companies have been raising pay to respond to higher prices and labor shortages.

The agency recommended raising the staring pay of career-track university graduates by 12,000 yen to 242,000 yen and that of high school graduates by 12,300 yen to 200,300 yen. The starting pay of career-track university graduates who work at central government agencies will total 301,200 yen, including allowances.

