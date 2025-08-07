Japan to Require Recordings of Interrogations over Illegal Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that it has told prefectural police departments to record interrogations regarding suspected cases of illegal exports, following a problematic probe into machinery maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co.

The measure is part of recurrence prevention steps notified to police in the country's 47 prefectures Thursday, when the agency also announced the results of a review of its handling of the Ohkawara case, in which company officials were indicted for unauthorized exports but their indictments were later dropped.

"We take the issue seriously and have conducted a review with the strong resolve not to let it occur again," NPA Commissioner-General Yoshinobu Kusunoki told a press conference the same day. "We'll sincerely accept the lessons that have been identified, implement measures to prevent a recurrence and conduct thorough and meticulous investigations."

The NPA interviewed more than 10 agency officials involved in the Ohkawara case, including the head of the Foreign Affairs Division at the time. The review found that the officials received reports from Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on the investigation, including on discussions with the trade ministry, but found no evidence that the officials took issue with the probe.

The review said that, while it is the role of prefectural police to handle incidents, the NPA should have played an active role in talks with the trade ministry, given the complexity of the case and the possibility that it would serve as a precedent for police nationwide.

