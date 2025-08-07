Ex-Tokyo Electron Subsidiary Worker Linked to Data Theft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd. said Thursday that a former employee of its Taiwanese subsidiary was involved in the illegal acquisition of confidential information of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The employee has been dismissed. Tokyo Electron said that no evidence of information leaks to third parties has been found.

The company said it is fully cooperating with investigations by related authorities.

The Taiwan High Prosecutors Office said on Tuesday that it has detained three people related to TSMC on suspicion of stealing confidential information from the company in violation of the national security law.

Local media reports said that the target of the theft was information on TSMC's cutting-edge chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers, which the Taiwanese company plans to start mass producing as early as this year.

