Sony Group Ups Full-Year Profit Forecasts on Smaller Tariff Impact

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. on Thursday raised its consolidated operating and net profit forecasts for fiscal 2025 as it now anticipates a smaller negative impact from U.S. tariffs.

For the year ending March 2026, Sony Group now projects an operating profit of 1,330 billion yen, up from the previous estimate of 1,280 billion yen, and a net profit of 970 billion yen, up from 930 billion yen. The sales forecast remains unchanged.

The company reduced its estimate of the U.S. tariff impact on its operating profit to 70 billion yen from 100 billion yen.

In April-June, Sony Group's net profit jumped 23.3 pct from a year earlier to a record 259 billion yen, thanks to strong performances in its mainstay gaming and semiconductor businesses.

First-quarter operating profit rose 36.5 pct to 339.9 billion yen, on revenues of 2,621.6 billion yen, up 2.2 pct. Both figures also set new record highs.

