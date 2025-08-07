19 Police Officials Subject to Punishment over Problematic Probe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police authorities decided Thursday to punish 19 people who were involved in an investigation that led to false charges against executives of machinery maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co.

They said that the 19 people, including retirees, flouted fundamental principles of conducting investigations and discouraged the systematic utilization of questionnaires for investigators on the problematic probe regarding Ohkawara Kakohki.

Authorities found that Tomohisa Kondo, a retired official who was the head of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's Public Security Bureau at the time of the arrests of three Ohkawara Kakohki executives, deserves an admonition by the commissioner-general of the National Police Agency.

A counselor who was hired by the NPA should be given a warning by the chief of the NPA commissioner-general's Secretariat, while a former head of a foreign affairs division in the MPD, now retired, deserves an admonition from the MPD superintendent-general, they said.

Two retired officials who played core roles in the investigation into Ohkawara Kakohki should face a one-month pay cut for their mishandling of the probe, authorities found.

