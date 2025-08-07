Toyota Cuts Full-Year Profit Forecasts on Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday lowered its consolidated profit forecasts for fiscal 2025, reflecting high tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

For the year to next March, the leading Japanese automaker projects a net profit of 2.66 trillion yen, down from the previously forecast 3.1 trillion yen. Its annual net profit is now expected to shrink for the second straight year.

Toyota cut its operating profit forecast to 3.2 trillion yen from 3.8 trillion yen as Trump's tariffs are estimated to have a negative impact of 1.4 trillion yen, although the company expects to improve the operating balance by 899.5 billion yen through higher automobile sales and cost reductions. The yen's rise and higher material prices are also seen weighing on the group's earnings.

Meanwhile, Toyota kept its consolidated operating revenue estimate unchanged at 48.5 trillion yen, with the group's global vehicle sales projection maintained at 11.2 million units, including sales at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., on the back of robust sales in the North American market.

"Sales in North America continue to have strong momentum," Hiroyuki Ueda, chief officer of Toyota's External & Public Affairs Group, said while noting that there was a rush in demand ahead of the introduction of the U.S. tariffs.

