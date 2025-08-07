Toyota Lowers Full-Year Profit Forecasts Due to Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday downgraded its full-year profit forecasts, reflecting U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

For the year through next March, Toyota projected a consolidated net profit of 2,660 billion yen, down from the previously forecast 3,100 billion yen. Its annual net profit is now expected to shrink for the second straight year.

The operating profit forecast was lowered to 3,200 billion yen from 3,800 billion yen, as Trump's tariffs are estimated to have a negative impact of 1.4 trillion yen.

Meanwhile, Toyota kept its sales estimate unchanged at 48.5 trillion yen.

The leading Japanese automaker also maintained its assumed exchange rates of 145 yen to the dollar and 160 yen to the euro, as well as its global vehicle sales projection at 11.2 million units, including those at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd.

