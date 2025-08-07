Japan Deploys 1st F-35B Stealth Fighters

Newsfrom Japan

Shintomi, Miyazaki Pref., Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Thursday deployed three state-of-the-art F-35B stealth fighters to the Air Self-Defense Force's Nyutabaru base in the southwestern town of Shintomi, Miyazaki Prefecture.

This marked the first F-35B deployment at an SDF base.

The ministry will deploy five more F-35Bs by the end of fiscal 2025. It plans to expand the F-35B fleet to 42 in the future.

Some of these aircraft are expected to operate with the Maritime SDF's Izumo and Kaga destroyers, which are being modified to serve as de facto aircraft carriers.

This operation is expected to bolster the defense of Japan's southwestern remote islands amid China's growing maritime assertiveness. However, some criticize that it would run counter to Japan's defense-only policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]