TEPCO Begins 3rd Round of Treated Water Release for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday began the third round of fiscal 2025 release into the ocean of treated water from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

About 7,800 tons of treated water containing radioactive tritium will be released about 1 kilometer off the coast through an undersea tunnel after being diluted with a large amount of seawater. The third-round operation for the fiscal year through next March is set to end Aug. 25.

The discharge of the water started in August 2023, and the ongoing round represents the 14th operation. In fiscal 2025, the company plans to release a total of 54,600 tons into the ocean in seven rounds.

Regular tests of seawater and fishery products by TEPCO, the Japanese government and others have found tritium levels far below state-set standards.

The nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture was severely damaged in a powerful earthquake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku region, including Fukushima, in March 2011.

