Top Prosecutors Office Admits Lapses in Ohkawara Kakohki Case

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Supreme Public Prosecutors Office admitted Thursday that public prosecutors failed to thoroughly examine exculpatory evidence in the wrongful indictment of executives at machinery maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co., who were later acquitted.

In a report, the office also said that prosecutors failed to accurately understand the case. No disciplinary action was taken against those involved in the indictment and trial.

“Taking the case seriously as an issue for the entire prosecution, we have issued instructions to the public prosecutors involved in the indictment,” Deputy Prosecutor-General Hiroshi Yamamoto said at a press conference.

“We deeply apologize for the significant physical and mental burdens caused to those associated with the company,” he added.

The report said that, given the prosecution had consistently opposed the release on bail of former advisor Shizuo Aishima, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer while in detention and later died, it would have been appropriate to take a flexible approach, such as refraining from opposing his bail in consideration of his health condition.

