Yoshimura to Remain as Nippon Ishin Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) members on Thursday decided through a vote not to hold a leadership election, meaning that Hirofumi Yoshimura will remain as chief of the party.

Under its rules, the Japanese opposition party decides whether to hold a leadership election after a national or unified local election.

Covering 842 lawmakers, local assembly members, local government chiefs and others belonging to Nippon Ishin, the online voting was held for three days through Thursday following the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.

The vote ended with 93 people in favor of holding a leadership election and 521 against.

"It's important that we work together as one in order to carry out our election promises," Yoshimura, also governor of Osaka Prefecture, told reporters at the party's headquarters in the namesake capital city of the western prefecture.

