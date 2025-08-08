SoftBank Group Returns to Profitability in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. said on Thursday that it returned to profitability in April-June, bolstered by rising stock prices for companies owned by its Vision Fund.

The Japanese company posted a consolidated net profit of 421.8 billion yen, its first profit for the fiscal first quarter in four years, following a loss of 174.2 billion yen in the three months ended in June 2024.

The company reported a profit of 486.9 billion yen from its core investment business.

Its SoftBank Vision Fund, which invests in startups, made a profit of 660.1 billion yen, driven by rises in share prices for companies held by the fund, including South Korean e-commerce company Coupang Inc.

However, SoftBank Group itself suffered an investment loss of 256.5 billion yen, reflecting investment losses related to T-Mobile US Inc., a U.S. wireless operator.

