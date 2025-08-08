Nissan, Mazda Turn into Red in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariffs gave a severe blow to earnings at seven major automakers in Japan in April-June, sending Nissan Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. into the red for the first time in five years on a fiscal first quarter basis.

According to their earnings reports for the first three months of fiscal 2025, Nissan logged a group net loss of 115,758 million yen, against a net profit of 28,562 million yen a year earlier, and Mazda 42,104 million yen, against 49,814 million yen.

The Trump tariffs have made it more difficult for Nissan to sell vehicles in the United States and blown away export-dependent Mazda's profit.

All other major vehicle manufacturers saw their net profits dropping also weighed on by the yen's appreciation. Among them, Toyota Motor Corp. suffered a fall of 36.9 pct after registering a rise of 1.7 pct a year before although the industry leader enjoyed a record sales of 12.25 trillion yen, up 3.5 pct, thanks in part to strong demand for hybrid models in the U.S. market.

Consolidated net profit shrank 97.5 pct at Mitsubishi Motors Corp., 50.2 pct at Honda Motor Co., 34.7 pct at Subaru Corp. and 10.7 pct at Suzuki Motor Corp.

