Ishiba Calls for Revision of U.S. Executive Order on Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday that Tokyo is urging the United States to revise President Donald Trump's executive order on so-called reciprocal tariffs signed late last month so that an agreement between Tokyo and Washington is reflected.

The reciprocal tariffs on trading partners of the United States went into effect the same day, including a 15 pct levy on imports from Japan.

The Japanese government has explained that Tokyo and Washington agreed that the United States will not impose a reciprocal tariff on Japanese goods that are already subject to tariffs of 15 pct or higher and that the reciprocal tariff rate for products with a levy of less than 15 pct will be set at 15 pct, including the pre-existing tariff.

"We are urging the United States to immediately revise the executive order," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office. "We'll continue to make strong requests through all channels, including at a ministerial level."

Still, Ishiba said, "Japan has confirmed with the U.S. side that there are no misunderstandings between the two nations (over the agreement)."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]