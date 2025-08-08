Heavy Rain Emergency Warning Issued for Southwestern Japan City

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency temporarily issued a heavy rain emergency warning for Kirishima, a city in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, on Friday, calling for the highest level of caution against landslides and river flooding.

The heavy rain emergency warning was issued at 5 a.m. and was downgraded to a heavy rain warning at 1:30 p.m.

Local authorities issued the highest-level warning on the country's five-tier disaster alert system for Kirishima and parts of the city of Kagoshima.

A linear precipitation zone, or a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes massive rainfall, occurred intermittently in the prefecture.

Two women were sent to a hospital while being conscious after a house collapsed in the Kagoshima city of Aira. One house was flooded in the city of Satsumasendai.

