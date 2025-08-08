U.S. Vows to Revise Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs: Akazawa

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa said Thursday that U.S. officials have told him that Washington would revise its executive order on so-called reciprocal tariffs in a timely way.

It is "extremely regrettable" that the 15 pct additional reciprocal tariff was imposed on Japanese goods on Thursday," Akazawa, Japan's top negotiator for tariff talks with the United States, told reporters in Washington.

The U.S. side told him that it would refund tariffs that were collected in excess of the agreed rate, retroactive to Thursday, Akazawa said after meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent separately.

Akazawa said that the U.S. officials have confirmed that the executive order on the reciprocal tariffs will be amended when a separate executive order to reduce the 27.5 pct U.S. tariff on Japanese vehicles and auto parts to 15 pct is issued.

He said that the U.S. side expressed regret over a procedural error in which the executive order on the reciprocal tariffs, which did not align with the Japan-U.S. trade agreement, was issued.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]