Tokyo Stocks Surge in Morning; TOPIX Tops 3,000 for 1st Time

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Stocks surged on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday morning, sending the broad-based TOPIX index above 3,000 for the first time ever.

The TOPIX finished the morning session at 3,037.11, up 49.19 points, or 1.65 pct, from the previous day's close. The benchmark Nikkei 225 average soared 909.53 points, or 2.21 pct, to 41,968.68.

The indexes were driven higher by SoftBank Group and other companies that recently released strong earnings reports.

Investor sentiment was further boosted by news reports that the U.S. government will revise an executive order for tariffs on Japan to comply with a bilateral agreement.

