Japan Govt Adopts FY 2026 Budget Request Guidelines

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday gave cabinet approval for guidelines on budget requests by ministries and agencies for fiscal 2026.

The guidelines allow ministries and agencies to request 20 pct more funds than in the fiscal 2025 initial budget for priority policy measures, including those to cope with rising prices.

Total budget requests for the year from next April are likely to surpass 110 trillion yen for the fifth consecutive year.

Ministries and agencies will submit their budget requests by the end of this month, and the Finance Ministry will examine the requests to draft a fiscal 2026 government budget by the end of the year.

The guidelines estimate that social security costs, which account for the largest portion of government expenditures, will automatically increase 400 billion yen, smaller than 410 billion yen under the previous year's guidelines, reflecting a slower increase in the elderly population.

