BOJ Needs to Keep Wait-and-See Stance: Meeting Summary

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Several Bank of Japan policymakers, at the central bank's latest policy-setting meeting, noted the need to maintain a wait-and-see stance to assess the impact of U.S. tariffs, a summary of opinions at the meeting showed Friday.

At the July 30-31 meeting, the BOJ Policy Board decided to keep the BOJ's monetary policy unchanged while raising its inflation outlook for the ongoing fiscal year in light of rising prices of food such as rice.

According to the summary, a Policy Board member welcomed the recent tariff agreement between Japan and the United States as "great progress."

But many took a cautious approach, with a member saying that "it will take some time to see" how the tariffs will affect the economy.

Others said that "high uncertainties remain," that "Japan's economy is entering a phase where...the adverse effects of the tariffs will be seen" and that the BOJ "should therefore make policy decisions when more data is available."

