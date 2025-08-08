Japan Education Minister Regrets High School Baseball Bullying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese education minister Toshiko Abe on Friday voiced deep disappointment over violent bullying at a baseball team that is currently competing in the national summer high school baseball championship.

"It is deeply regrettable that there were violent acts, and it is inexcusable," Abe told a press conference. She also urged the high school to care for the victim and take measures to prevent any recurrence.

The bullying occurred in a dormitory of the baseball club of Koryo High School in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, in January, according to sources familiar with the matter. A then first-year student of the club who did an act breaking the dormitory's rules was tortured by several second-year teammates.

The school reported the case to the Japan High School Baseball Federation, the organizer of the championship, and the Hiroshima High School Baseball Federation in February. The following month, the national federation gave a stern warning to Koryo High School, the sources said. The victim has left the school, according to the sources.

Social media posts that slander the perpetrators using their real names are on the increase. "The escalation of comments could lead to new human rights abuse cases," Abe said, urging the public to respond calmly.

