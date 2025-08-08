Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Hit Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese companies raised their summer bonuses by 3.44 pct in 2025 from the previous year to a weighted average of 974,000 yen, the highest on record dating back to 1981, according to a final tally by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, released on Friday.

The fourth consecutive year of increase came after many firms raised their monthly wages this spring and as a result of solid earnings mainly among manufacturers, Keidanren said. Summer bonuses maintained their strong upward momentum, it said.

The survey covered 154 companies in 22 sectors.

Of them, 119 manufacturers raised their summer bonuses by 4.37 pct to 1,029,479 yen, the fourth straight year of increase that helped the figure surpass one million yen for the first time since comparable data become available in 1997.

Bonuses at chemical, textile and nonferrous metal firms showed steep rises, up 21.28 pct to 1,015,577 yen, 13.08 pct to 904,222 yen, and 12.64 pct to 924,999 yen, respectively.

