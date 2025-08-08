Fujita to Become Nippon Ishin Co-Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on Friday elected former party Secretary-General Fumitake Fujita as chief of its lawmakers.

Fujita, 44, is set to become Nippon Ishin co-leader to succeed Seiji Maehara, who has announced his intention to resign from the post in the wake of the opposition party's unimpressive showing in the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

Fujita, a lawmaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, will work with the party's leader, Hirofumi Yoshimura, to pick members of its new leadership team. The focus is whether they can unite and rebuild the party.

Nippon Ishin's party rules stipulate that the chief of its lawmakers is appointed party co-leader when its leader is a local government head or a member of a local assembly. Yoshimura is governor of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

At a press conference Friday, Fujita emphasized his determination to build a framework to unite the party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]