LDP Panel to Decide on Leadership Election

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided at a general meeting of its lawmakers on Friday to leave the decision on whether to hold a party leadership election to its presidential election administration commission.

The commission will seek the opinions of party lawmakers from both the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, as well as representatives from all 47 prefectural branches.

Under the party's rules, a presidential election will be held if requested by a majority of the total number of the party's Diet members and one representative from each prefectural branch.

Currently, the LDP has 195 Lower House lawmakers and 100 Upper House lawmakers. The total number is 342, making the majority 172.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's term as LDP president runs until September 2027.

