LDP Panel to Decide Whether to Hold Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided at a general meeting of its lawmakers on Friday to leave the decision on whether to hold a party leadership election to its presidential election administration commission.

Ichiro Aisawa, head of the commission, indicated that it will check the opinions of party lawmakers and prefectural branches.

During the general meeting, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the party's current president, reiterated his eagerness to stay on despite his ruling bloc's dismal showing in last month's House of Councillors election.

"I sincerely apologize for causing such (election) results," Ishiba said. "To continue being responsible for Japan, I would like to hear various opinions," he told attendees.

The prime minister also promised to make full efforts to address higher U.S. tariffs.

