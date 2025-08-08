Japan Starts Survey on Resident Tax Unpaid by Foreigners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The internal affairs ministry has started a survey of all municipalities on the collection of the individual resident tax from foreign workers who left Japan in 2024.

The resident tax is collected every fiscal year based on the previous year’s income.

In the most recent regular session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, problems were highlighted regarding some foreign workers leaving Japan without paying outstanding taxes after completing their stay periods.

The ministry will consider measures over such unpaid taxes after understanding the situation through the survey covering the period between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1.

The survey will check the number of cases and the amount of unpaid taxes.

