Heavy Rain Emergency Warning Issued for Southwestern Japan City

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency temporarily issued a heavy rain emergency warning for Kirishima, a city in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, on Friday.

The emergency warning was issued at 5 a.m. and was downgraded to a heavy rain warning at 1:30 p.m.

Also, local authorities issued the highest-level warning on the country's five-tier disaster alert system for Kirishima and parts of the city of Kagoshima the same day, urging residents to take measures to ensure their safety. The warning was removed later in the day.

A linear precipitation zone, or a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes massive rainfall, occurred intermittently in the prefecture, excluding the Amami Islands region. Southern areas of the Kyushu southwestern region, including Kagoshima Prefecture, were hit by downpours from Thursday evening due to a rain front.

Two women were sent to hospital after a house collapsed in the Kagoshima city of Aira, according the city's fire department. Meanwhile, authorities have been unable to contact a woman in her 30s who lives in the house.

