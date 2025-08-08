General Contractor Taisei to Acquire Toyo Construction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese general contractor Taisei Corp. plans to acquire industry peer Toyo Construction Co. for about 160 billion yen, it was learned Friday.

Taisei is expected to launch a tender offer to buy all Toyo Construction shares at around 1,700 yen apiece.

The Japanese general contractor sector is seen undergoing realignment, with Infroneer Holdings Inc., the parent of construction company Maeda Corp., announcing in May that it would acquire Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. for about 94 billion yen.

