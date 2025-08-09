General Contractor Taisei to Buy Out Toyo Construction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese general contractor Taisei Corp. said Friday that it will acquire marine civil engineering company Toyo Construction Co. for about 160 billion yen.

Taisei aims to buy all Toyo Construction shares partly through a tender offer. Toyo Construction expressed support for the tender offer, which will run from Tuesday to Sept. 24. Each share will be purchased at 1,750 yen in the tender offer.

Both companies are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section. The stock of Toyo Construction ended at 1,644 yen on Friday.

All procedures related to the acquisition are expected to be completed at the end of December.

Through the move, the two Japanese companies hope to expand their business and strengthen their earnings power while streamlining operations, amid persistent labor shortages and elevated material prices.

