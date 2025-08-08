Akazawa to Give Diet Explanation on Trade Deal Aug. 15

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa will explain the trade agreement reached between Japan and the United States last month at a budget committee meeting of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Aug. 15, the ruling and opposition parties decided Friday.

Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator for tariff talks with the United States, will provide the explanation after discrepancies between Japan and the United States over reciprocal tariffs under President Donald Trump came to light.

The event will take place in an executive meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan asked the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to hold an out-of-session meeting of the committee to discuss issues related to the U.S. tariffs.

With the Japanese and U.S. governments not producing a joint document on the tariff agreement, CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda told a press conference that "this was a huge misjudgment."

